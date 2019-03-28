Speech to Text for Marshall director responds to VP's goals for NASA

his name. new at five... today the director of nasa's marshall space flight center told waay 31 how she plans to help put americans back on the moon in five years. she also shared vice president mike pence's direct message to her. he said i really need you to do this job. tell me what you need and we will back you" today, director jody singer told waay 31's sydney martin how nasa's marshall space center plans to make that happen. syd "vice president mike pence announced his accelerated timeline to get back on the moon here at the davidson center.the director of marshall space flight center told me she knew it was going to be accelerated, but the center learned of the new deadline for the first time on tuesday." jody singer, director marshall space flight center,"it was really great having the vice president here to be able with the space council to say, yes, go forward, accelerate, go to the moon. and to know that marshall space and flight center is a huge part of that." jody singer told me huntsville will once again play a major role in getting american's on the moon...and after the vice president's visitthere's a new push to figure out the design for the space launch system, or sls, built in huntsville. singers said the sls is the only heavy lift launch vehicle capable of lifting humans, technology and robots they'll need in space to the moon. jody singer, director marshall space flight center, "we're working on the systems it takes to get there and we are doing everything in our power to make sure it gets there as promised." marshall space flight center is also working with johnson space center in texas to develop an ecosysyem for astronauts who could live on a space station to orbit the moon. it would be called "the gateway." this space station would allow nasa and it's partners to access more of the lunar surface and support both human and robotic missions. nasa called the sls a backbone to build the gateway and transport astronauts to and from earth. jody singer, director marshall space flight center,"we're always focused on delivering our mission. so with the space launch system which is critical to enabling those missions we know we have to deliver. so our focus as it always has been is on exploration mission 1 and exploration mission 2 which will be the first crew flight." singer called the accelerated timeline a challenge but stressed nasa is already working closely with contractors to make sure they have the proper tools and infrastructure to build the vehicles. jody singer, director marshall space flight center,"i think as we are executing our mission for deep space exploration. it's always going to be important that we as nasa work with as we always have done with our partners. we do have to find innovative ways to make it happen. but our partners have always been and will continue to be a part of the success for this nation." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. singer told us she's in constant contact with the direcotrs at kennedy space center and johnson space center.. johnson space center is working on the orion capsule that would hold the astronauts for the crewed missions. kennedy space center is working on the launch pad for ths space