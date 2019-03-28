Speech to Text for Huntsville Wants to Build New City Hall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alexis? the city wants to gut the current building, and build a new one across the street. they'll sell the frame to a private firm ... but one council member has a plan of his own. huntsville city hall has occupied fountain square for nearly 6 decades. jeremy galloway, "definitely a classic site for huntsville, overlooking big spring park, the von braun center, it's just the building i've always known to be there." but it's become unsafe over the years ... and too costly to repair. city administrator john hamilton told me no plan is set in stone. but he'd like the current building to be gutted and sold to a private company. a new city hall would go where the parking garage across the street is now. john hamilton, huntsville city administrator "the design process, there will be additional presentations, publicly, kind of input." jeremy galloway has his own idea on how the space should be used. jeremy galloway, '"if they can have a good purpose for it, that would be helpful for the city and the people in it then i'm down for it but otherwise i'd hate for it to go down." that falls in line with the plans of councilman bill kling. over the phone, he told me he'll present a plan tonight to build a new city hall, but restore the old building as an expansion of big spring park, for the public to enjoy. hamilton says the city needs to let a private company revitalize it, the way it should be. john hamilton, huntsville city administrator "those were sufficient to mitigate the problems, but it still means the building is not going to have the kind of life that you would want a building to have." hamilton told me his main concern is creating one new building so every city official can sit side by side instead of having to drive to one another. we'll be at tonight's meeting, and let you know more about councilman kling's proposal tonight at 10. reporting live in downtown huntsville - alexis scott waay-31 news