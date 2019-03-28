Speech to Text for Three Alabamians killed in wreck on Kansas highway

tragedy has hit three north alabama families. a young couple and their friend died in a crash on a road trip. it happened 800-miles away in manhattan, kansas ... just west of topeka. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's casey albritton talked to a family to learn more about the victims. 21-year-old joey tidwell lived right here along lawrence avenue in albertsville. i visited the family today and they told me joey, his girlfriend, and their friend's grandfather were on the way to colorado when they crashed on i-70. something that they still haven't come to terms with. ciara tidwell / sister "i always wanted to be just like him....he tortured me but he loved me so much. he always wanted everybody to be happy." chelsey martin/ friend "joey was a very selfless person. if you met him you would have loved him. he lit up a room every time he was around.' family and friends say joey tidwell loved playing basketball, was considering entering the navy and always tried to make people laugh. ciara tidwell / sister "he just had this personality that everybody was attracted to. you just couldn't help it. you just had to love him." chelsey martin/ friend "they're just so easy to love." joey, his girlfriend, 20 year old, halie davis, and their friend, 58 year old leroy myers died wednesday morning. tammy bean/ aunt "everyone's in shock still. everyone is having a really hard time....in disbelief." troopers told the family leroy was driving, and fell asleep at the wheel. he hit the median, then vaulted to the other side of the highway. tammy bean/ aunt "we know joey was ejected and everyone was killed in an instant." joey and halie had a two month old daughter...and the family says she was their world. they had been saving money to get their first home together as a family. tammy bean/ aunt "he loved his baby." after such a tragedy, the tidwell family has one message. ciara tidwell / sister "tell them you love them when you can because you never know when the last time you'll see them is." the family says they will raise the baby who lost her parents. joey's funeral is monday. reporting in albertsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.