Judge denies UNA's motion to dismiss rape case

a civil case involving a una student who says her professor drugged and raped her will likely go to trial. that comes after several key decisions made by a federal judge. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman. waay31's breken terry went through the 29-page opinion. she joins us with new details in the case of "jane doe v. the university of north alabama." look live: this case has had no movement in the last year until now, a federal judge ruled una's motion to dismiss the case entirely is denied and it will likely go before a jury. but the judge did dismiss jane doe's individual claims against staffers, ranging from the u-n-a president, to the title ix coordinator, to a professor. in her lawsuit filed in december 2017, the una student called "jane doe" claims she was groped, drugged, and raped by professor david dickerson while on a university trip in florida. jane doe's lawsuit says the university and staff never did anything to protect her after the incident and even told her to leave campus, while keeping dickerson employed for months. jane doe's lawsuit also claims dickerson had a previous rape charge in maryland against his then 19 year old wife. those charges were dropped but the lawsuit says the university did not do it's due diligence in a proper background check on dickerson. the university said nothing showed up on his criminal record... and it did everything it could to protect jane doe. this 29 page opinion by a federal judge covers decisions on four motions. among them, he granted jane doe's motion for discovery, which means her attorneys will be able to look at una's evidence in the case. but he denied jane doe's claims against individual university staff members. he said her claims are only viable against u-n-a staff as a whole. una told us this in response, "we are pleased that the court dismissed a number of claims against university administrators." the judge also look live tag: una officials also told us they look forward to showing how they complied with title nine in this case. court documents show dickerson himself is asking for seven million dollars because he feels he was wrongfully terminated by the university, dickerson has never been charged criminally in this case. in florence bt waay31. the judge has ordered una to respond with an update on dickerson's legal proceedings by april 5. the next steps in the case will be the university handing over discovery to jane doe's attorney's - and then briefings with both sides may be held. it's unclear when