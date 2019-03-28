Speech to Text for Abortion Ban Bill Could Be Proposed

valley, sierra? supporters of the bill say they are optimistic it won't only end abortions here in alabama but across the country. i talked to pro choice advocates here in huntsville as well as the organizer for the bill about how it would be implemented here and if it could even pass. poland "a woman should have a choice of what she does with a pregnancy...her body" thursday- josie poland spent her day volunteering outside a women's clinic in huntsville, something she's been doing for over 6 years. poland - "we're here escorting patients who are here for abortions with as little harassment from protesters as possible" but if a bill set to be presented on tuesday to the alabama state legislature is successful, she might not have anywhere to escort those patients to. johnson "we think now the time has come to look at roe again" eric johnston is the president of the alabama pro life coalition. he's spearheading the effort to get a bill in the legislature to make abortions illegal in alabama. but he says the purpose of this bill extends outside of the yellowhammer state. johnston - "this is the first time in 46 years that we believe maybe there could be a good adequate review of roe" roe vs wade is the supreme court ruling that said a state law banning abortions was unconstitutional. poland "right now they can't make it illegal because it is allowed under the law of the land with the supreme court roe v wade" until now, johnston says that ruling was almost untouchable but he's optimistic because of the passing of amendment 2 in alabama, two new supreme court justices, and bills in nearby states that would make it illegal to have an abortion after a heartbeat is detected. while these give johnston a sense of optimism.... the opposite is true for poland. poland "i'm concerned...you know... i am" an official sponsor for the bill hasn't been chosen, but an official sponsor for the bill hasn't been chosen, but johnston says he's has a few lawmakers that have expressed interest. i reached out to a couple of local lawmakers for their take on the bill but haven't heard back. live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news