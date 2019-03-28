Speech to Text for Yale Soccer Coach Pleads Guilty to Taking Bribe

awaiting extradition. new details... the former women's soccer coach at yale university pleaded guilty today to taking bribes in exchange for pretending applicants were recruits - to boost their chances of getting into the school. this comes as a number of celebrities are facing charges after officials say they bribed universities to get their kids in.. this afternoon -another guitly plea in what prosecutors are calling the largest college admissions scam ever nats - outside court today one of the coaches in the scandal rudy meredith - not speaking to reporters as he entered this boston courthouse, pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud, facing possible jail time - and ordered to foreit nearly nine hundred thousand dollars he received in alleged bribes. the former women's soccer coach at yale for more than 20 years was a legacy - the head coaching position even endowned in his name. now - his guilty plea comes as part of an agreement he signed earlier this month. authorities say his cooperation was crucial to unraveling the nationwide scheme - and leading to its accused mastermind, rick singer. according to court documents - singer paid meredith $400,000 for recruiting a student who he "falsely described" as "the co-captain o a prominent club soccer team in southern california?." despite knowing that the applicant did not even play competitive soccer. in a separate incident? the documents state that meredith personally met with the father of an applicant in a boston hotel...asking for $450,000 for his child's acceptance into yale. that meeting...record ed by the fbi. twelve other people indicted in the scheme appeared in court earlier this week - including 6 other coaches. all of