Speech to Text for 2 Arrests After Video Shared to Social Media

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

allowed under international trade rules.. this cell phone video went viral on social media! you see a driver and his passenger getting out of their truck, and walking towards the car behind them. this afternoon - the limestone county sheriff's office has made an arrest. they identified bradley carter as the driver, and charged him with disorderly conduct. it happened near hwy 99 and elm street.... waay 31's scottie kay has reaction on this potentially dangerous situation. i spoke with many drivers who travel this road often and they tell me they've seen incidents of road rage before, but they say they're just glad this most recent case didn't have a worse outcome. pkg: joshua coffman, driver "i've seen it personally. i've been involved in it personally. i have a little bit of it myself, so i know what it feels like. but i've never acted on it to that extent." that's what joshua coffman had to say after we showed him the video on facebook. a man and a teenager get out of a truck and walk towards the driver behind them. joshua coffman, driver "my first reaction was 'somebody's about to get hurt.'" the person who posted the video reached out to me, but didn't want to share his story on camera. he told me carter bradley carter, had been tailgating him for a while before getting in front of him and stopping in the middle of the road. that's when he started recording. joshua coffman, driver "what happens if, instead of a phone, they have a gun? your vehicle is an extension of your home and you have the right to protect it however you want to." the man recording got away, avoiding what could have been a dangerous situationsomething drivers say they were glad to see. jeremy jones, driver "pulling off was probably the best thing that he could've done. because that type of stuff there can cause people to get hurt." now, coffman has a word of advice for anyone who may experience this kind of road rage in the near future. joshua coffman, driver "just take a deep breath, back off, and remember, at the end of the day, you want to go home and the people in front of you want to go home, too. none of us want to end up in the grave that day." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31