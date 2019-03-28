Speech to Text for Man Charged with 2,700+ Counts of Child Porn

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i am here at the lauderdale county detention center where jonathan romine is being held on a 14 million dollar bond. people who live in the area tell me no bond is too high for his alleged crimes. walker- no bond would have been high enough for something like that. investigators tell waay 31 jonathan romine's bond is so high because of the thousands of charges he's facing. investigators tell waay31 the victim, who was younger than 12 at the time, told a department of human resources worker that jonathan romine was sexually abusing her. lauderdale county resident freida walker says she's glad the child came forward. walker- the fact that she was able to stand up and speak out is huge. i hope she encourages others to do the same. investigators tell us it took them two years to collect all of the evidence on romine. search warrants for romine's electronics uncovered child porn. they said the child porn images were not of the victim. he was then indicted by a grand jury. walker- the thought that someone like that can live among us and the potential he could be on the street is scary. look live tag: investigators said because of the nature of the case, they cannot provide details on how romine knew the victim. but were are told, once they were made aware of the situation ,they made sure the child was safe from abuse. in florence bt waay31