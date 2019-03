Speech to Text for Midday weather 3/28

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in: 1:10 out: 1:21 "the surgeon that did the surgery for me came into my room the next morning and he said, 'i can assure you got five good years.' but i'm in my 12th year." lets get a