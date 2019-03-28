Clear

Lauderdale county Child Porn and abuse arrest

Arrested on Child porn charges.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 12:02 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

at midday. i'm alyssa martin. and i'm bill young new at midday - this man --- is now in the lauderdale county jail on a 14 million 80 thousand dollar bond! he's accused of 2 thousand 794 counts of porn. he also faces charges of sexual abuse of a minor under 12, enticing a child, and distribution of harmful materials. we are working to learn more about his arrest. we
