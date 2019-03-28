Speech to Text for Fast cast 3/28

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's steven dilsizen. police have arrested delvin barnett for the murder of a huntsville man along mastin lake road on tuesday. jail records reveal barnett has now been booked 9 times and has a long criminal history. will? decatur police arrested this man, cheston campbell for impersonating a peace officer. officers said wednesday morning, a bystander stopped campbell while he was reportedly assaulting a woman. he then claimed to be a state trooper and showed an official badge to the bystander and an off-duty police officer. he's now being held on a $15,000 bond. huntsville police are working to extradite a man who is charged with capitol murder. police in clayton county, georgia arrested demorris lauderdale-- he's accused of killing austin rich at the brixworth at bridgestreet apartments last week. happening today decatur mayor tad bowling will be talking to a crowd about the growth, development, and future of the river city. this will happen at the state of the city at ingalls harbor pavilion this morning. members of the chamber of commerce and some residents will have an opportunity to hear the mayor talk about accomplishments of the city over the past year. waay 31 will be at the meeting and will bring you an update at our midday news. bill... huntsville city council will hear a proposal tonight over a new building for city hall. the proposal calls for one of two things-- a new building built where garage lot "a" currently stands on fountain circle-- or a complete renovation of the current building. city council is expected to take up the proposal at tonight's meeting at 6. this morning a contractor with aerojet rocketdyne says they're looking forward to the test of the sls system-- and will work hard to meet the vice president's demands. this comes after vice president mike pence issued a challenge to nasa to put boots back on the moon in the next five years. this morning, attorney general william barr is still not confirming he will release the entire report. that's according to the house judiciary chairman. according to the chairman, barr said it will take weeks not months to release more on the report. special counsel robert mueller submitted his report to attorney general william barr last week. the nasa marshall space flight center history office and the university of alabama in huntsville will come together for a symposium on the uah campus. the symposium will address the impact of nasa in the south. the event is free and open to the public---it begins at 9. taco mama says they're coming to jones valley. the new location will go where the current buffalo wild wings lives. it