Speech to Text for Double Helix Dash Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the hudson alpha double helix dash is one week from today... and waay 31 is a proud sponsor of the event. proceeds from the race support hudson alpha's work with rare genetic disorders. waay 31's lynden blake sat down with a family who's daughter is the 2019 childhood champion... she found out why this event is so important to local families looking for answers. an un-diagnosed condition left the vega family searching for answers. hudson alpha's clinical sequencing exploratory research program provided just that, when their daughter, tiana, was diagnosed with rett syndrome at 2 years old. " just you know you have hopes and dreams for your child for when they grow up, and knowing they won't get those things, it was tough until i met all these families that were living it, and going through it, and you realize life is ok, life is not always what you imagined in was going to be." that early diagnosis of this rare disease allowed tiana to get the right therapy. after 3 years of treatment, tiana is able to play with her older sister and communicate through technology. "she's smiling, she loves to dance, she loves people, she's so social." tiania's dad, victor, says early diagnosis is the key to moving forward. "we've known people to have unnecessary surgeries, and by not having an answer, they went there, but if they had an answer early on things could have been avoided." the hudson alpha double helix dash raises money for research, giving families who have children with rare conditions access to better care. "there's gene studies going through right now trying to cure blindness, there's a rett syndrom study going through with trials to even cure that. supporting hudsonalpha and the race speeds up those studies." right now, it's hard to get insurance to cover some of the treatments for rare disorders. victor says money raised for hudson alpha, helps these niche syndromes become main stream. "the goal is to make this as common as getting a flu check up." it's the second year the vega's will participate in the dash. tiania's mom, jeanette says when she sees the crowd of people show up to help families like them, she's humbled. "it is difficult, it means the world to us, it keeps us going, everyday honestly, to be able to fund- raise for other families is so necessary." if you would like to be part of this special effort you can sign up for the race by going to our website waay tv-dot com just go to our homepage and click