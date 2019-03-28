Clear

Florida Mayor Announces Run for President

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

come in under the estimated half a million. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --mayor wayne messam --announced run for president --made the announcement on cnn's new day --mayor of miramar, florida --140,000-person town --44-years-old --mayor since 2015 --announced on the martin luther king jr.'s final march,
