Speech to Text for Decatur State of The City Address

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to police. happening today -- a look into the future for the city of decatur. mayor tab bowling will outline his plans-- and tout city accomplishment s in his annual state of the city address this morning. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in decatur this morning with a look at this morning's address. rodneya? good morning bill and alyssa...this morning mayor tab bowling is expected to talk about the growth, development, and future of the river city. vo members of decatur's chamber of commerce will have an opportunity to listen to mayor tab bowling talk about the economic growth the city of decatur has experienced. a new museum opening in the city in june and the mazda- toyota plant coming nearby -- are both expected to bring new jobs in the area. mayor bowling will also talk about development and quality of life services in the city. the chamber members will also get a chance to hear the mayor talk about where the city is headed in the future. live i will be at the meeting this morning and bring you all of the details on mayor bowling's speech later today on waay 31 news. live in decatur, rr, waay