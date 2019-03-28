Speech to Text for Surveillance Catches Package Thief

--sd-waay31news. a thief stole a package off a woman's porch in limestone county-- and was recorded with a doorbell camera. the thief also brought back the package. take a look at the video for yourself. the homeowner ordered the cat food online. while it seems pretty trivial, people who live in the neighborhood are worried this person is still on the loose. "we order a lot of packages, but we try to ensure that we're either home on the days they're going to get here. we utilize companies that let you know ahead of time how long it's going to take arrive. or honestly, just get us shipped to someone's house who you know is home all the time." the woman whose package was stolen...then returned...didn't want to talk to us on camera. she said the cat food was only returned after her neighbor posted video of the theft on social