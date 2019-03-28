Clear

Breaking: Man Arrested for Impersonating Peace Officer

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports from the breaking news center

news. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 15 minutes --decatur police --man arrested for impersonating a peace officer --cheston campbell --wednesday morning at 11 a.m. --assaulting a female --civilian tried to stop --campbell showed alabama state trooper badge --showed it to an off-duty decatur police officer --booked into morgan county jail --$15,000 bond --class c felony
