Speech to Text for Breaking: Man Arrested for Impersonating Peace Officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 15 minutes --decatur police --man arrested for impersonating a peace officer --cheston campbell --wednesday morning at 11 a.m. --assaulting a female --civilian tried to stop --campbell showed alabama state trooper badge --showed it to an off-duty decatur police officer --booked into morgan county jail --$15,000 bond --class c felony