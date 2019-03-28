Speech to Text for Capital Murder Suspect Has Criminal History

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information -- overnight waay 31 learned the man arrested in the deadly mastin lake road shooting-- has a long criminal history dating back to 2011. take a look at your screen - police arrested 29-year old delvin barnett in connection to one of the four shootings on tuesday. police identified 41- year-old james edwin jones as the man who died after being shot. waay31's steven dilsizian is live at the huntsville police station with a look at barnett's criminal past. according to madison county jail records -- delvin barnett has been booked 9 times now with the latest charge being capital murder. take a look at this long list of previous charges. take graphic: 7 charges of violating probation, second degree and third degree burglary, 2nd degree theft of property, multiple traffic violations, and resisting arrest. barnett is now being linked to the shooting at the fuel city gas station on tuesday night. officials say a woman was driving her husband who was shot to the hospital. we now know that man is james edwin jones from huntsville. police say while driving, the woman crashed the car on highway 72 at mastin lake road..... and jones died. authorities executed a search warrant and criminal evidence was discovered on wednesday evening. that led to the arrest of barnett. take live: right now there is no court date set for barnett. we will continue to follow this story as it develops. reporting live in huntsville