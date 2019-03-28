Speech to Text for Proposal For New City Hall Location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- a new proposal for the new city hall in huntsville. we could learn where it will go-- and what it could look like. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a look at the proposal. bill...alyssa...i'm holding the proposals council member bill kling will present to council tonight...the resolution says the current city hall building is "no longer adequate to serve the needs of the city of huntsville" and that's why kling is proposing a new location. vo that proposed new location is the city's parking garage a on fountain circle...another option is to tear down the current building and replace it with an updated building. the resolution says if city hall chooses to build on the parking garage site ...the current city hall building could be used to either expand big spring park or as a multi- purpose complex. the city says building a new facility will cost less money than renovating the current building which was built in the 1960's. the new building is estimated to cost about 48-million-dollars. right now people who work for the city are spread across five different offices downtown. the new building would put all of city workers in one central location. the proposed building will be five stories with 130- thousand-square feet of office space and 700 parking spaces in a new parking garage. live the resolutions will be presented at the council meeting at six p-m. waay 31 will have a crew there to stay on top of this story. live in decatur, rr, waay 31 news.