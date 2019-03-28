Speech to Text for Rob's Thursday Forecast

dismissal. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? we're tracking a cool start thursday morning but not as cold as yesterday. expect periods of mostly sunny skies today but some passing clouds. the warming trend also continues today with widespread low 70s in the tennessee valley. it will also be slightly warmer friday but with a chance of a few showers. by far better chances for showers will arrive on saturday as the main cold front approaches the valley. the main line will cross our region late saturday night with the chance of some thunderstorms. we will dry out sunday but it will be much cooler. we will slowly rebound back warmer early next week with highs near normal by next wednesday. on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door. time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's steven dilsizen. decatur police arrested this man, cheston campbell for impersonating a peace officer. officers said wednesday morning, a bystander stopped campbell while he was reportedly assaulting a woman. he then claimed to be a state trooper and showed an official badge to the bystander and an off-duty police officer. he's now being held on a $15,000 bond. huntsville police are working to extradite a man who is charged with capitol murder. normal by next