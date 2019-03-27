Speech to Text for Bill in legislature to bring lottery to Alabama

determine how much parents pay ... right now a bill is making its way through the alabama legislature that would ask for people to vote on whether or not the lottery should come to alabama... in the mean time... people in north alabama have to drive to tennessee to get lottery tickets if they want to play... waay 31's kody fisher is just across the state line... he's finding out how many people from alabama are actually playing... i'm at the first convenience store across the tennessee border... in the last half hour i've seen number of cars with alabama license plates come through and leave... many of them are here to buy lottery tickets... john brabson lives in merdianville... he had to drive 20 minutes to get his lottery tickets tonight... nats: on the way he passed several convenience stores... john brabson/playing the lottery "probably about five, six, maybe." the extra drive to get tickets is frustrating... but its also frustrating knowing his money is not going to alabama... john brabson/playing the lottery "if they had the lottery there then you wouldn't be spending all your money driving here and then you could bring more money to that state vs. taking the money out and going somewhere else." right now the alabama legislature is still hashing out exactly what lottery money would pay for... but education is one of the possibilities... brabson used to live in tennessee... his kid got money from the lottery to pay for college... john brabson/playing the lottery "it was a big help. to even have that portion of the money to help your child to go to college. it would be a big help in this state too if they would do it." right now... we don't know if lottery money would create a college scholarship fund... or if it would go to school districts throughout the state... brabson is not the only alabamian who bought lottery tickets today... we asked all of you at home if you bought tickets on facebook... and many of you told us you have... and hudgens even thanked the people of alabama for buying lottery tickets in tennessee... because his granddaughter is getting college tuition assistance... reporting live in tennessee... kody fisher.. waay 31