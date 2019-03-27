Speech to Text for Parents meet to learn about Pre-K program changes

drive around 3 yesterday. tonight parents met at 3 huntsville city schools. there were there to learn more about next school years' pre-k program .. this comes after the district announced it may start charging tuition for some pre-k students. the distric hasn't charged anything the last seven years ... thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's sarah singleterry talked to a father of five who doesn't even want to think about the financial impact this proposal would have on his family ... she's live now at district headquarters to outline the plan and share that father's reaction ... 'm at the annie merts center where the school board is expected to vote on this pre-k proposal sometime next month ... but tonight the plan has left at least one family anxious and unsure they'll be able to cover any pre-k costs ... robert melton "i'm blessed to have the job that i have, but it would be a struggle." right now robert melton and his wife are the parents of five foster kids ... and three of them are pre-school age... they're in the adoption process and want to enroll the kids in huntsville city's pre-k program ... but if they're forced to pay tuition fees ... melton's not sure they can afford it ... rm "i wouldn't even want to think about paying for a child to go to pre-k and get charged for it when they're there to get an education." school leaders say the added cost is meant to make sure the pre-k program continues. the district says recent budget constraints mean they would have to make significant cuts to pre-k programs if they don't make some changes ... rm "we're not just going to have one. i mean, we're thinking about adopting more younger ones, so that number could jump straight up." a spokesperson confirmed the district is spending 3.3 million dollars a year on it's 40 pre-k classrooms ... and that's in addition to money from the state ... in a time when money's tight ... leaders say this proposal could save the district nearly one million dollars ... rm "this is not college. this is not high school. this is pre-k. i mean, a small child is trying to get an education." according to the proposal ... students at title one schools will keep getting to go to pre-k for free using mostly title one funding ... for non-title one schools with pre-k programs ... the district would introduce a sliding scale to determine how much parents pay ... based on income and family size ... that could be anywhere from zero to 300 dollars per month ... rm "it shouldn't be based on income. they should just keep it free." there are two more pre-k informational meetings tomorrow at 5:30 ... one at rolling hills and the other at providence elementary ... the application for next school year's pre-k program opens april 1st ... but keep in mind ... if you apply when the application opens you won't know whether you'll have to pay tuition next year ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news after learning about possible pre-k changes here in huntsville ... we reached out to the madison city school system to see how they do it ... a spokesperson told us the district accepts 198 students into its 11 pre-k classrooms every year ... right now more than 140 students are on the waiting list to get into one of those classes ... the spokesperson added that in the program's ten years ... they've always used the sliding