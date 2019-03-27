Speech to Text for Package stolen form front porch

new at five... a woman now has her stolen cat food back after a doorbell camera caught the thief taking a package from her front porch. the crime happened in the heritage estates subdivision off of old railroad bed road in limestone county. that's where we find waay 31's scottie kay who spoke with neighbors about the theft. many folks who live here in the heritage estates subdivision tell me this is just another example of why it's so important to invest in surveillance systems, after seeing how successful one of their neighbors was in catching a thief in the act, and then even getting her stolen item back. grace collins, lives nearby "it's a very nice community. everyone i've come into contact with has been very welcoming and warm." grace collins has lived in the heritage estates subdivision for ten years and says she's never had any issues with crime. so when she learned that one of her neighbors had a package stolen from her front porch, she was shocked. luckily, the thief only got away with a bag of cat food. grace collins, lives nearby "i'm very glad it was only cat food. luckily, it wasn't something more expensive like a new phone or a printer. something that costs hundred of dollars." other neighbors are also on edge after hearing the news. meryl crisafulli, lives nearby "we order a lot of packages, but we try to ensure that we're either home on the days they're going to get here. we utilize companies that let you know ahead of time how long it's going to take arrive. or honestly, just get us shipped to someone's house who you know is home all the time." i spoke with the woman whose package was stolen. she didn't want to go on camera, but said one of her neighbors posted this video on social media. that post went viral, and sure enough, the thief brought the cat food backwrapped in a shirt. grace collins, lives nearby "everyone in this neighborhood is looking out for each other." the woman whose package was stolen filed a police report, but no arrests have been made at this time. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay