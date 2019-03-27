Speech to Text for Improvements Coming to the Marshall County Jail.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. more improvements are on the way to the marshall county jail. the marshall county commission opened bids to fix the inside of the jail after the sheriff asked for half million dollars in repairs. waay31s sierra phillips was there at the commission meeting to learn more about what improvements we could be seeing, and when. ll- "right now there's already work going on here at the marshall county jail, but after wednesday's commission also at today's commission meeting, a 9-thousand dollar project was approved to replace the air conditioning unit