Speech to Text for Airplane Construction Oversight to Be Revamped

boeing -- a company with a major presence in the rocket city -- is surrounded by controversy as its planes remain grounded for potential technical issues. now -- the federal aviation administration is facing questions over it's relationship with the aviation company. transportation secretary elaine chao defending the agency's slow reaction to safety issues with the boeing 737 max plane the u.s. was the last country in the world to ground the 737 max planes after two devastating crashes in the past six months sot - chao: "faa did not have any information which mandatedground ing of these aircraft, it's suspected that a software glitch caused the lion air crash in october, killing 187 and the ethiopian air flight crash in march -- killing 157 people including 8 americans. chao announcing that they have launched an investigation into how the aircraft received it's certification sot - chao: "i am of course concerned about any allegations of coziness with any company, chao saying she's concerned about reports that boeing charged airlines extra for a safety feature that could have prevented the crashes sot - manchin: "you can't have that angle of attack not be put on as an option. just wrong" boeing says it's making changes including a software fix, cockpit alerts and additional pilot training sot - sinnett: "we're working with customers and regulators around the world to restore faith in our industry and also reaffairm our committment to safety." in addition to the inspector general's audit -- secretary of transportation elaine chao also formed an advisory board to improve the faa's safety oversight and certification processes.