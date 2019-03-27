Speech to Text for City Shuts Down Offices Early to Remember Employee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city will fill the void. nicki penn worked here -- at the arab recreational center for two years. her co-workers tell me her death is hard to accept, but they're trying to look ahead. they say the intersection of 231 and northgate is a constant reminder of what happened on saturday. police say jeremy jones ran a red light and hit nicki and her husband. they charged him with d-u-i, and say more charges could be coming. one man i talked to said he wants to set up a shrine outside the taco bell where the crash happened. nicki's former boss at the arab rec center told me the help from everybody in the city -- and out of state has been overwhelming. and soon they'll hang a plaque in her honor. eric hayes, director of arab parks and recreational center - 15 seconds "there won't be a day that goes by where we won't remember her so we just want to do something so the lives that she touched in the short time that we had her here, you know, people can walk by and remember nicki as well." some of her coworkers told me they'll miss nicki's personality. a janitorial staffer told me she would leave little notes in the closet when she was having a bad day. city offices will be back open tomorrow. reporting live in arab, as, waay 31.