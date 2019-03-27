Speech to Text for Man Arrested for Attack with Croquet Mallet

the bizarre attack happened. karen berkebile, lives nearby "the novelty of the attack itself raises your eyebrows." that was karen berkebile's response when she learned a man in her community is accused of attacking a woman with a croquet mallet. and she wasn't the only one surprised by the news. clay swafford, lives nearby "there's not even that many of those around, i would imagine." but berkebile says that's not the most alarming part. karen berkebile, lives nearby "this guy had just committed something close to what this was and got out so quickly." police say in the july attack, the woman had birdshot wounds to her face. they later found a shotgun not far from the gas station where she sought help. clay swafford says he corbett shouldn't have been out on the streets, after that attack. clay swafford, lives nearby "he should've still been locked up and then this may have not happened for a second time." and berkebile agrees. karen berkebile, lives nearby "if we're not having the violent offenders put away, and making our society safe, what else is being neglected? and what do we need to do as citizens to bring that to the forefront?" reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news