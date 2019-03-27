Speech to Text for Auburn prepares for first Sweet 16 since 2003

on the trip. im in mount vernon illinois 350 miles form kansas city where auburn plays unca friday. bruce pearl says his team has a real opportunity to make a statement against a tar heel team. sot: :33 bruce pearl- auburn basketball coach they've been in the final four more than any other program. they've been in the elite eight 28 times i believe, so for us our kids have been focused on making history. you hear that from their mouths, not just mine. what better opportunity to try and make history to go through kansas and then try and go through north carolina the fun starts tomorrow, i'll be at practice as auburn preps for their first sweet 16 appearence since 2003 reporting in mt vernon, lynden blake waay 31 sports.