Program gives vets medical treatment locally

tonight . a follow up to the waay 31 i-team investigation that helped a local veteran get the medical help he needs close to home. after our report aired last month. the army vet is now getting pulmonary rehab here in huntsville . instead of driving all the way to the v-a medical center in birmingham. waay 31's greg privett explains how "veterans choice" is changing the former soldier's life - and what's next for the program. "tim. hello. hello." walking through this door in huntsville. "how are you doing, rachel?" " just need your name and date of birth, please." "timothy medley sr." . is exactly what tim medley wanted. "how are you feeling today?" "pretty good." minutes from his home . he's getting something vitally important to him. <<nats > treatment . at huntsville hospital's pulmonary rehabilitation program. <nats > medley reached out to waay 31 . to see if we could help. <tim > "the copd, i was diagnosed in 2005. but, i had an abscessed lung in 2016. since then, of course, my copd has worsened. and it's difficult." medley suffers from chronic obstuctive pulmonary disease or copd. every breath he takes can feel like a fight. medley wanted pulmonary rehab in huntsville through a va program called veterans choice. the program allows vets to get medical treatment locally. medley turned to waay 31 for help and saw immediate results. <from first story in video screen > <tim > "it's awesome to be quite honest, greg. and i appreciate you working to help me accomplish this." greg "it took less than 24 hours for the birmingham va medical center to connect medley with treatment here in huntsville. inside huntsville hospital's medical mall, he's already gotten hours of pulmonary rehab. that's potentially life-changing for people with copd." rachel "unfortunately, there's no cure for copd. so, our goal with rehab is to prevent or slow down progression and increase the quality of life by building endurance." rachel bland is a registered nurse at huntsville hospital. she's part of the team that keeps a watchful eye over medley. covered "tim has a great attitude. he really wants to get better and have a better quality of life." tim "there's a great team here. everyone involved, they seem to be about this business: about making people learn how to live with their disease, how to get better with their disease. it's just a great opportunity for me." opportunites are opening up for other veterans, too. vets will soon have even more say about whether they'll receive services at a va facility . or from local providers. on june 6th . the va is replacing veterans choice with the mission act. president trump's signature policy for veterans. the president's proposed budget includes up to 3 point 2 billion dollars in new spending next year for vets to see private doctors. the va told waay 31 it wants to make sure our nation's heroes have access to quality medical care close to home. rachel "it's always an honor to serve our veterans." serving this patient . has improved his life. rachel "tim definitely has more energy. he's says he's been sleeping better and a little less shortness of breath." tim "it's been exciting for me. i've met some great people who do a good job. and they care for me. and it's just given me a good outlook and good motivation to continue." tim medley is thankful. tim "for me personally, it's a prayer answered. it's a blessing. " <nats > reporting in huntsville, greg privett, waay