Speech to Text for Murder suspect taken into custody in Georgia

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

under the i-team tab. tonight - huntsville police say a murder suspect is in jail. police picked up demorrislaude rdale for shooting a man last week at some apartments near bridge street town center. lauderdale was arrested in clayton county georgia - just south of atlanta - and about 200 miles from huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin has been working all afternoon to learn more about the crime and how lauderdale was found. huntsville police say demorris lauderdale murdered 19 year old austin rich on march 20th. that shooting happened inside an apartment at the brixworth at bridgestreet complex. police said they received intel he was in clayton county georgia-- and the police department there was able to take him into custody wednesday afternoon. waay 31 looked into lauderdale's past and learned this isn't his first arrest. huntsville police arrested him 3 days prior to the brixworth murder for possession of marijuana. but madison county court records i uncovered show lauderdale was also arrested in 2018 for a felony possession of marijuana charge, and two misdemeanors for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia. lauderdale's attorney told me this afternoon the two misdeamenor will be recharged along with the felony--then the case is expected to be presented to a grand jury. syd, "huntsville police have not released any more information about the murder because investigators have not had a chance to talk to demorris lauderdale just yet. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." huntsville police expect lauderdale to have an extradition hearing in georiga in the coming days..and then they plan on bringing him back to the madison county