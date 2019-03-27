Speech to Text for Bill would put juveniles up for parole sooner

com. new at six - a waay31 i-team investigation uncovered flaws in the parole system and showed how violent inmates were being paroled early. now there's a bill to let some convicted killers out sooner! waay31's breken terry is live in florence to explain this bill and what victims have to say about it... breken? the bill is specific to juveniles convicted of capital murder. it would make them eligible for parole after 25 years in prison. that's five years earlier than current laws. victims families told me this bill is a step in the wrong direction. rippey- you don't look at a 14,15, 16, or 17 year old person to think that they are going to beat stab or shoot individuals. these are the most heinous crimes and they need to stay in prison. but the us supreme court disagreed. the harshest sentence for a juvenile is a life sentence with the opportunity for parole. mary ann rippey's brother was killed in 1999. after the supreme court ruling, she worked with lawmakers in birmingham to make sure juveniles convicted of the most heinous murders spend as much time in prison as possible. rippey- we worked really hard and compromised at 30 years if they are resentenced to life. rippey's frustrated because a lawmaker from birmingham introduced senate bill 111. it would take five years off the minimum sentence and make it 25. rippey- i just don't see why he wants to or any of them want to upturn everyone's life for five years. on the phone today, senator cam ward told me it can take five years for an eligible inmate to actually get a parole hearing. ward- due to the process and nature of getting that parole hearing and getting the parole hearing it was really about five years before they got a final answer on parole. rippey doesn't believe him. new sot rippey told me she expects notice within 24 hours of a vote on senate bill 111. she plans on being in montgomery to share her concerns. live in florence bt waay31 news. this comes after an extensive waay 31 i-team investigation into the state parole board. it started when a parolee -- jimmy spencer -- was charged with the murder of 3 people in guntersville. during our investigation -- we found several disciplinary issues that should have kept him from being released. we also found several times - victims weren't notified of his parole hearings -- even the district attorney who prosecuted him was