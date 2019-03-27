Speech to Text for 4 Shootings in the Last 24 Hours

the crimes. dan, najahe- huntsville police told me they're still searching for three people. a witness to one of the shootings told me, he's still in disbelief. "we started hearing a pop, pop, pop. at first we thought it was fireworks. it didn't dawn on me there was someone 50 feet from me shooting." a man who lives on chalet circle told me he was outside doing yardwork tuesday afternoon when the shooting started... "they were arguing and one of the neighbors pulled his gun out..well he already had his gun out..and just aimed it towards the vehicle and shot...it was about 11 shots. every bullet in his gun he spent." the man doesn't want to be identified for his safety-- but told me when he realized what was happening he hit the ground "it was a war zone for a few minutes." he said if he didn't the shooting could have been deadly. "if the car hadn't have been there the bullet would have come at me and two of my neighbors..it was projected..it was headed straight toward us." huntsville police said that shooting was the first of the day-- and no one was injured. about two hours later police say an 18-year-old girl, whom they haven't named, was shot in west huntsville by a 15-year-old. the victim will survive. police said about 5 hours after that a man was shot in the chest by his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. and an hour later investigators were called out for the fourth time for shooting on mastin lake road and highway 72. a woman called police to say she was driving her husband to the hospital. she crashed her car. all of the violence in the city in less than 8 hours has neighbors on edge.. "it's concerning. you look and pay attention to detail all the time. you can't take your eyes off you surroundings...b ecause you never know what's going to happen.' i asked huntsville police what they are doing in response to all the violent crime yesterday--the i asked huntsville police what they are doing in response to all the violent crime yesterday--the department told me it's constantly monitoring hotspots and working to get the suspects off the streets. however- the department stressed in all 4 crimes the victims and suspects know each other from illegal activity. anyone with information about the violent crimes to contact them. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.