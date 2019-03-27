Speech to Text for Federal Investigation Into Urgent Care

who work nearby to find out more. right now if you have an appointment here at phoenix emergency care -- you're out of luck. i talked to a patient, who didn't want to go on camera, but told me he came here for his appointment and he was turned away at the door, with no explanation. here's what we know. the fbi, the drug enforcement agency, and huntsville police came here this morning as part of an ongoing investigation. i just checked x minutes ago and the doors are still locked. i talked to people who work nearby and some tell me they're not surprised this facility is part of an investigation. on their website- phoenix lists urgent care, occupational medicine, allergy testing, weight loss, addiction therapy and chronic pain management as services. almost a month ago to the day -- a business providing similar services was raided by federal agents 30 minutes away in toney. since that raid, waay 31 has learned the owner of choice medicine, doctor celia lloyd-turney is under restrictions by the state medical board to prescribe pills until september 2019. she has two wrongful death suits against her. one of those lawsuits says over the course of 2 and a half months, she prescribed over 600 pills to one victim. meanwhile here at this clinic, we are waiting to learn more. i've called and emailed the clinic to try to get a hold of the owner -- but they haven't gotten back to me reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news