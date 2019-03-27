Speech to Text for Contractors respond to NASA's new goals

tonight - huntsville's aerospace community is excited - after a challenge from the vice president! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman.. during mike pence's visit to the rocket city yesterday ... he said huntsville will lead the way in the next manned mission to the moon ... and he gave nasa a deadline of five years. we sent waay 31's casey albritton to get reaction from industry leaders. she's live at the von braun center with their stories. casey? many of those contractors have booths set up here at the global force symposium. the ones i talked to told me they'll work hard to meet the vice president's goals. and they explained why it's so important. bill bigelow/ aerojet rocketdyne "we are excited for the future of space exploration. we are embarking on a journey to return humans to the moon and eventually mars and aerojet will be there every step of the way." s aerojet rocketdyne makes rockets and missiles, and has a large presence in the rocket city. workers tell us a lot of progress is being made toward taking man, and the first woman, to the moon. bill bigelow/ aerojet rocketdyne "elements to get humans to the moon are coming in place. rockets like the sls can carry large payloads, humans and have the propulsion we need to move all of those elements over great distances in space." s-l-s ... or space launch system ... is nasa's program to build a rocket more powerful than the saturn five, to get to the moon and beyond. it's come under fire in recent years, plagued by missed deadlines and budgets. vice president pence said if nasa can't rise to the occasion, huntsville's private sector will. miller belmont with the u-s army space and missile defense says pence's five- year deadline is reasonable. miller belmont/ u.s. army space and missile defense "the technology is there. it's very feasible to do that." he says there could be benefits to going to the moon so soon. "there are advantages to doing that. we can expand our technology and its a great way to get new technology so there are lots of reasons to go back to the moon." the future of s-l-s seemed in doubt earlier this month. but at the national space council meeting tuesday, nasa assured the vice president it will shift its goals to meet the deadlines. today boeing, which is helping nasa build the rocket, told waay 31 it will meet deadlines by the end of the year. back at the global expo ... contractors tell me they'll do whatever it takes to complete the mission. bill bigelow/ aerojet rocketdyne "we look forward to supporting nasa in achieving the goals laid out by the vice president." i reached out to other contractors like raytheon and boeing ... i'm waiting on responses. i also reached out to marshall space flight center for their response. i'll let you know when i hear back. reporting live in huntsville,