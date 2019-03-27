Speech to Text for Lawmaker proposes grocery tax repeal

new information... an alabama lawmaker wants to give cities the authority to remove the sales tax on groceries. waay-31s alexis scott got some mixed reactions from people in marshall county. currently cities and counties set local sales tax rates but state law does not allow them reduce or eliminate sales tax for certain items. the would allow cities and counties to make that decision on groceries. elezebeth norroe, unsure about grocery tax "the government wants their money, they're going to get it one way or another." elezebeth norroe shops at warehouse discount groceries all the time. she told me she's undecided about the grocery tax. it would be nice not to pay sales tax on groceries but she's concerned that small cities would loss revenue that keeps the cities running. elezebeth norroe, unsure about grocery tax "you know getting enough money to keep roads paved and stuff like that, then it could be a bad situation for us." one man who also shops here told me he feels the current tax on groceries does put more stress on families who may be already struggling. david coker, supports no grocery tax "it would benefit the elderly and the fixed income people. it wold also benefit the single parents and the way i see it, it's a win win." austin wren agrees. austin wren, supports no grocery tax "we need to be able to have us a little bit more money so we can do our own things to help provide for families and all that." one thing many people told me -- if groceries are not taxed, they feel cities and counties will make up the money somewhere else. elezebeth norroe, unsure about grocery tax "it has to come out, it's got to come out of someone's pocket." the state representative who filed the bill believes it has a good chance of passing because, if approved, it could give a tax break to many in the state.