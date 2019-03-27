Speech to Text for Board to release website for victim's families

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight the alabama pardon and parole board says it's making improvements, as instructed by governor kay ivey. she ordered a sweeping overhaul after a waay 31 i-team investigation. it revealed a career criminal was released on parole, and later arrested in a triple murder. the board just released its latest progress report. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer... we found three main highlights. the board says it will soon launch a website to help communicate with victims' families ... which was one of governor ivey's biggest criticisms. it says it's working on field officer relationships with law enforcement and victims. and it's trying to speed up the arrest of people who violate their parole. waay31's breken terry spent the day going over their progress report. she joins us live in lauderdale county with reaction from victims' families. breken? despite the parole board changing some things many victims families tell me they still don't trust the parole board to make the right decisions. rippey- i don't think the parole board is still addressing our questions. mary ann rippey has dealt the with the parole board for years, fighting to keep one of her brother's killers in prison. rippey- we justly got a conviction and a sentencing and it's taken away time and time again. rippey and her family will soon have to face the board again and again they will ask to keep a convicted killer behind bars. rippey- it's just a lack of communication. the parole board i know they see a lot and your case is in front of them the case file is thick. i don't even know how they read all that and make a decision. in their monthly report to the governor the parole board said it has made strides in improving relationships with victims families. it put a suggestion box in the victim waiting room. it also says a new website to inform victims on the board's policies and procedures plus parole hearings will launch on march 31st, but rippey is skeptical the website will work. rippey- i've actually sat in on several meetings years back listening to them developing the website and just stopped going on the four hour drive but they never got anything done. i'm actually registered on the website and i used to encourage other people to register but it doesn't work. we asked rippey how the board could gain her trust back. she said stronger communication with the department of corrections would be a start. plus. rippey- stop having stories come up with people being released when they shouldn't have been. rippey told me she is nervous about having to go before the parole board. they don't have a date set yet but says her niece has gotten a call from them saying it will be soon. live in florence bt waay31. this comes after an extensive waay 31 i-team investigation into the state parole board. it started when a parolee -- jimmy spencer -- was charged with the murder of 3 people in guntersville. during our investigation -- we found several disciplinary issues that should have kept him from being released. we also found several faults with victim notification of his parole hearings -- even the district attorney who prosecuted him was unaware he was up for parole! all of our reporting into this case is online at waay t-v dot