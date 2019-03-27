Clear

Arrested in Croquet Mallet Attack

argument over money. a man out of bond on an attempted murder charge is back behind bars for attacking a woman with a croquet mallet! this man -- mauriciacorbet -- is in the limestone conty jail on an assault charge. the limestone county sheriff's office says corbet attacked the victim on hatchett road east -- causing several injuries to their face. the victim told investigators two other attackers were also involved. his bond on previous charges of attempted murder and domestic violence has been revoked --
