Speech to Text for Chalet Circle Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a breaking news update just into the waay 31 newsroom! huntsville police arrested 2 men for a shooting on chalet circle! take a look at these 2 -- lequan bailey and wesley etheridge were charged with shooting into an occupied home.. officers responded to the call yesterday around 3! they said it started after an