Speech to Text for Shooting Suspect on The Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news. this morning-- police are also searching for a third shooting suspect. one person was shot in the stomach and has non-life threatening injuries. the shooting happened at apartment complex on bonnell drive. police say it happened around 9 last night. huntsville police told us they know who the suspect is, but he is not in custody yet. they say