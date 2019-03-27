Speech to Text for Binford Dr. Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a second shooting on binford drive-- left a teenage girl in critical condition-- her condition has since been upgraded. this morning-- police are searching for her shooter. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now from huntsville police headquarters with a look at what happened. rodneya? good morning bill...alyssa...hu ntsville police told us the teen is no longer in critical condition but the search for the shooter is still on -- and police say the victim knows her shooter. good morning bill...alyssa...hu ntsville police told us the teen is no longer in critical condition but the search for the shooter is still on -- and police say the victim knows her shooter. huntsville police told us the shooting happened around five 0'clock tuesday evening. a teenage girl was shot in her upper leg and taken to the hospital in critical condition -- which has since improved. huntsville police told us the victim knows the person who shot her and that they know the name of the shooter -- but they're not releasing that information. people who live on binford drive told waay 31 it's normal for something like this to happen in their neighborhood -- but they are shocked the victim is a teenage girl. one neighbor told us she hears gunshots all the time and worries about the safety of her kids. "it was the inevitable. kind of not the safest neighborhood in the world to live in." i did reach out to the spokesperson for the huntsville police department to find out if they know the reason behind the shooting and if they'll provide us with a description of the shooter. once we learn any new information we will be sure to share it with you. live in hsv,