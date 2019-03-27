Clear

Breaking News: Centene Acquires WellCare for $17 Billion

WAAY 31's Will Robinson-Smith reports from the Breaking News Desk.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:35 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:35 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

Speech to Text for Breaking News: Centene Acquires WellCare for $17 Billion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sheriff. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within the past 10 minutes --insurance company centene --big player in the affordible health care market --buying wellcare --17 billion dollars --comes two days after --justice department --filed a letter --supporting a federal judge in texas --said affordable care act --should be struck down in its entirety
