Speech to Text for 3/27 Morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

revamp its oversight of airplane construction. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? the tennessee valley will start off wednesday chilly. temperatures have fallen back into the 30s. it will be a quick qarm up this mornign and into the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60s. the warming trend continues thursday and friday with some mid 70s possible by friday. rain chances also increase friday and into this weekend. best chances by far of widespread showers and or thunderstorms will be saturday. expect drier conditions sunday and into next week.