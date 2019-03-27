Clear

3/27 Morning weather

3/27 Morning weather

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 7:18 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 7:18 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for 3/27 Morning weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

revamp its oversight of airplane construction. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? the tennessee valley will start off wednesday chilly. temperatures have fallen back into the 30s. it will be a quick qarm up this mornign and into the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60s. the warming trend continues thursday and friday with some mid 70s possible by friday. rain chances also increase friday and into this weekend. best chances by far of widespread showers and or thunderstorms will be saturday. expect drier conditions sunday and into next week.
Huntsville
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Florence
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events