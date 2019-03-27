Speech to Text for 3/27 Fast cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's steven dilsizen. huntsville police are investigating an overnight shooting and car crash along mastin lake road. it is unclear if the two events are related or the conditions of any victims. rodneya? huntsville police are looking for the person who shot a teenage girl. vo the shooting happened on binford drive on tuesday evening. the teenage girl was taken to huntsville hospital in critical condition but has since improved. huntsville police say the teen knows her shooter and they know the name of the shooter. we have reached out to huntsville police for updates on this case. huntsville police are also investigating a third shooting. it happened on bonnell drive last night. police are searching for the gunman this morning. one person was shot in the stomach and has non-life threatening injuries. an ider police officer was arrested after he was caught drinking and driving. dekalb county sheriff's arrested jeremey pinegar tuesday morning near rainsville on highway 35. deputies say pinegar was driving in the middle of the road. a florence police officer was also arrested this week for drinking and driving. huntsville police are looking for a man after a police chase. the alabama law enforcement agency says a trooper tried to pull over a motorcyclist on highway 431-- but he took off. the chase ended on big cove road off governors. he crashed the motorcycle and ran off. arab city offices will be closed this afternoon for the funeral of a city employee killed in a car wreck. nikki penn worked at the city recreation center for two years. she died this weekend after the car in which she was riding was t-boned by a truck. insurance company centene annouced it is buying wellcare in deal worth 17 billion dollars. the combined company would cover 22 million people in all 50 states. it's a big player in the affordable health care market as well as medicare and medicaid. the news comes just two days after the justice department filed a letter supporting the complete dismantling of the a-c-a. representatives from the federal aviation administration and the national transportation safety board will testify before the senate today. the testimony is expected to focus on ways to improve air travel safety. today's hearing comes after two recent deadly boeing 7-37 max eight crashes. you have a few hours left to cross state lines and pick up your powerball ticket. tonight's drawing sets at 750-million dollars. the