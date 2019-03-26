Speech to Text for Hazel Green Baseball dealing with the pressure.

tigers embracing the playing identity they've created this season. the hazel green baseball team is playing with a target on their backs this season, why? well because they're the reigning 6-a state champs. i caught up with coach frankie perez and some of his senior players to see how they're dealing with the added pressure. nats of hitting ball the 2018 season was brand new for the trojans: new head coach, first time making it far in states, and first ever baseball state championship at hazel green. coach frankie perez: "last year was the nobody believed in us, underdog, story, but it's not like that anymore." this season there's a whole new set of challenges for this team. jordan beck: "teams are trying to come after us." hayden lindsey: "every team comes in here and knows we're previous state champs, so they say we're going to show that we're better than them, and whenever they do beat us they celebrate like they've won the world series." with a target on their backs and a hard schedule, hazel green has felt some heartache this year. hunter mcgriff: "i just feel like we haven't had the best mentality coming into this year. think we came in with our heads maybe a little too big. for sure we've gotten humbled this year." jordan beck: "we haven't been playing the best, but we've been getting it together." nathan giles: "it's been a tough year for the team, but we've had a tough schedule." the trojans schedule designed that way for a reason. nats of bat coach frankie perez: "our schedule is a pretty tough schedule, we actually only play three 6a teams. everybody else being out of state or 7a programs. i did that because i felt like we needed to get punched in the face." now over 20 games into the season, this team is putting the pieces together. "i think for the most part everybody's just trying to stay up because you're always going to get another at bat, you're going to get another shot. we just gotta win the next one, you know." "i think it's taken us a while to start clicking. we're going to get it together when it counts." "we've played some good baseball, we've played some bad baseball, but i feel like it's going to come along." and one things for sure for this team... "we're going to win eventually." a great group of athletes on the hazel green baseball team. it was so much fun hanging out with them today seeing the way the act around one another and just feeling how much of a family this team