Speech to Text for Teenage girl critically injured in Binford Drive shooting

the bonnell drive shooting is one of two shooting investigations underway tonight in huntsville... about 5 miles away -- a teenage girl was shot earlier this evening on binford drive near governors drive. the victim left the scene in critical condition... and police are still searching for the suspect... waay 31's sarah singleterry was there earlier and got reaction from those who say what happened today isn't anything new ... connie castillo "it was the inevitable. kind of not the safest neighborhood in the world to live in." a shooting on her street just hours before she got home with her kids ... and connie castillo isn't surprised ... cc "it's not safe, really. i don't trust anything around here." she told me she hears gun shots here all the time ... cc "there's always the chance of like, what if it is my kids." huntsville police confirmed a teenage girl was shot in her leg around 5 o'clock tuesday ... police told us the victim and shooter know each other and they do know the suspect's name ... castillo told me the only shocking detail in this shooting is that the victim was a teenage girl ... but as much as she hates the violence in her neighborhood ... she knows it could be worse ... cc "at the point i was living in my car, so it was the first best thing from where i was." so castillo says she'll just keep avoiding it as long as she can ... cc "i'm kind of glad i was at work." sarah singleterry waay 31 news police did not give us a description or name of the suspect ... we'll keep asking questions and get you new information as