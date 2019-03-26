Speech to Text for AUSA Symposium Begins Today

force symposium. a look at what is on my hand...it's a virtual reality glove...you can see when i move my hand, it shows up on the screen here. this technology can be used to train soldiers through virtual simulations...getting them ready for a real life scenario. soldiers here explained to me why up-to-date-technology like this is needed. toby brooks/ former soldier "we had a fratricide incident and that is the last thing we want." toby brooks was in the united states army for 26 years...and while he was in iraq, he said technology misidentified an aircraft...and soldiers shot it down. later he learned it was a u.s. aircraft with a soldier on board. toby brooks/ former soldier "it was absolutely the worst feeling in the world. it was one thing to go to war, you expect suffering and loss, you never want it to be a friendly incident that caused it." brooks said the incident could have been prevented with better technology. at the association of the u-s army's global force symposium and exposition, new military equipment is on display, including a virtual reality training program. steven fullerton/ vr glove "every soldier needs to be strong and confident in their abilities to be able to go perform and do their job. one weak link could really decide the fate of a mission." also unveiled on tuesday, a new military medical vehicle. it's faster and more protective, and is already being brought to military camps across the county. george mansfield "if they need a medic our vehicle can be there. it's protected, and get that wounded soldier or marine back into a safe area." and a technology to better identify aircrafts is in the works...somethin g brooks has always wanted. toby brooks/ former soldier "that's why we are here...to make it better in the future." all of the equipment at this symposium is faster, stronger, and smarter than military technology the united states has been using for years. leaders of the event tell me it's time for our country to improve it's defense. reporting in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.