Speech to Text for NASA's SLS Behind Schedule and Over Budget

campus in decatur. no one here at u-l-a was able to speak with me on camera tuesday. i made several phone calls and emailed their media staff for a response to vice president pence's speech, but i'm still waiting to hear back. vo: one of the topics vice president pence discussed during his time at the u-s space and rocket center on tuesday was the space launch system rocket. nasa says the s-l-s rocket will be the strongest ever built... even stronger than the saturn 5, which led the apollo mission. pence talked about the rocket being behind schedule, and the project itself being over budget. the major rocket was supposed to be ready by december of 20-17. that's now pushed back to 20-21. pence said it's been 47 years since we were last on the moon, which he says is "not good enough." the vice president said we will be going back to the moon in five years, no matter what. pence says we have the technology, we just need the urgency. he says if that means using commercial rockets and a different contractor, then so be it. but this afternoon, nasa told the vice president s-l-s will be ready. because of u-l- a's current involvement and its experience building commercial rockets for space x, we wanted to know about their hand in the mission to the moon. we also reached out to boeing, northrop grumman, and aerojet rocketdyne, who've all had a hand in making the sls. we'll let you know when we hear back. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news