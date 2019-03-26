Speech to Text for Improvements Coming to Veterans Park.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're getting our first look at improvements coming to florence, after a sales tax increase. waay31s breken terry shows us how veterans park is first on the list. im here at veterans park where the city is putting almost 800,000 dollars in upgrades to the tennis courts, bathrooms, and other recreational areas. barnes- we've lived here for almost nine years and we've watched it not be as pretty as it could be. debra barnes and her husband frequently come to veterans park in florence. tuesday the city announced major upgrades for the park. barnes- they're actually taking time and attention and putting money back into the park. there will be upgrades to lighting all around the park, renovations to the playground, ball fields, tennis courts and disc golf courses. but barnes is most excited about how the renovations will continue to honor veterans, each pavilion will be dedicated to a branch of military. barnes- it was a great way to keep it a theme to honor the veterans and continue honoring them because that's how important it is to us. the 800,000 dollar renovations to the park are coming from a one cent sales tax increase passed by city council back in february. the mayor tells us the main reason they passed the increase was to provide better pay for police and firefighters, but the additional money will go to capital projects like veterans park. holt- that leaves the rest of the sales tax to do what we've been putting off for years and that's to renovate the things that desperately need it. barnes tells us she supports the city's one cent sales tax increase especially since they are making good use of the money. barnes- nothing comes free so we realize that everything that we want is going to take some time and it's going to take some money so as a citizen i don't feel like it's a big burden. look live tag: the city says the renovations will only take a few months to be complete. in florence bt waay31 news.