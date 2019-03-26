Speech to Text for Vice President Motorcade Leaves US Space and Rocket enter

more difficult by alabama's uncertain weather! one of the first men to set food on the moon -- buzz aldrin was also at the national space council meeting! he is on the vice president's space council advisory group along with kay ivey and other nasa officials.. earlier today -- he tweeted a picture of the saturn 5 that said "hello old friend" waay 31 teams have been out here all day for the vice president's visit to huntsville.. we'll bring you coverage through 6pm ... and to see the vice president's address in its entirety, go to waay tv dot com.