Speech to Text for Gurley Fire Dept. Vehicle Stolen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details! the gurley police department is looking for the suspects who stole an suv and two guns after an overnight crime spree! the s-u-v belongs to the gurley volunteer fire department. it was stolen out of an employees driveway today. the car and the supplies inside are worth about 80- thousand dollars. a gun was also taken out of the employee's nearby personal car. police believe the suspects are connected to 6 other vehicle break-ins! waay-31's alexis scott spoke with one man who had a gun stolen out of his car! <gurley police told me people who live around he don't normally lock their car doors and one man i spoke to said that's all changed after his gun and laptop were stolen out of his car. sergeant james martin, gurley police department "this is very abnormal. it's not strange to have one burglary here or there, to have this many in the group that we've had is unusual." gurley police sergeant james martin told me his phone was ringing off the hook with reports of multiple burglaries on mckinney drive and styles drive tuesday morning. jason mccord lives on styles drive and when he went to take his kids to school, he noticed someone had broke into his car. he found several things missing -- including his 9 millimeter gun. jason mccord, victim of burglary "kind of go in that freak out, panic motion of oh no, there's a pistol stolen out of my car, it's mine... uh what happens next you know?" mccord was visibly upset about his gun but he was more upset about his stolen laptop that had pictures of his famil saved on it. jason mccord, victim of burglary "it's irreplaceable, i mean that's just sentimental value that can't be replaced unless the laptop's found." mccord and his wife spent the entire day setting up security cameras all over their home. he told me they've always had them -- but never really had to use them- until now. jason mccord, victim of burglary " no matter where you're at, where you go about, where you live, you think that your piece of property and where you live and your belongings would be safe here, but it's not." jason mccord told me he will now be locking up everything and keeping anything of value inside his home. gurley police told me this is an active investigation and the madison county sheriff's office is assisting with the search. reporting in madison county -- alexis scott waay-31 news > if you see the gurley fire department vehicle or have if you see the gurley fire department vehicle or have any information about the theft or