Speech to Text for Florence Police Lt. Arrested for DUI

it's unclear when a florence police lieutenant will return to work after he was arrested over the weekend for drinking and driving. florence police lt. jeff redcross was arrested in town creek and charged with driving under the influence saturday night. he was taken to the lawrence county jail where he bonded out a short time later. waay31's breken terry shows us how the police department is handling this... florence police tell me prior to redcross's dui arrest, he was already on paid leave for an internal matter but they could not disclose details on that situation. we know jeff redcross has been a florence police officer for 25 years and he was promoted to lieutenant in 2018. florence police tell us he will not be at work until his due process on the dui charge has run it's course. in the meantime, they will be doing an internal review. we are still working on getting his dui arrest report from town creek police at this time. look live tag: we have filed an open records request with the city to find out why redcross was previously on leave. in florence bt waay31. redcross got a life saver award in 2013 for talking a suicidal